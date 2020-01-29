Hood River Valley’s varsity girls basketball team battled hard but was defeated by Tout Lake High School 43-36 Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Vannet Court in Hood River.
HRV started the game with patience and crisp passing in its offense. This calm and collected Eagle offensive strategy prevented the Mustangs from scoring for four minutes in the first quarter.
“We were moving the ball pretty well. We were getting good looks inside,” Steve Noteboom, head coach for the Eagles, said. “We struggle shooting the ball outside so our focus was trying to get it in to Grace (Meyers) and Morgan (Baker) inside. If they couldn’t get it, then we’d move it back out and get some shots from the outside.”
At the end of the first quarter, HRV was up 8-4. Trout Lake, however, beefed up their zone and prevented HRV from attacking the rim.
Ball movement to the outside and a little bit more patience would have beat the Mustang’s defensive zones, Noteboom said.
With a minute left to play in the first half, Trout Lake tied the game at 11.
Steve Allaway, head coach for Trout Lake, said this year the team has been a second half team.
“We have a habit this year of playing atrocious first halves,” Allaway said. “But we’ve done well in the second half for the most part this year. In the second half we did convert a lot of lay-ins and a lot of free throws which makes it easier to play basketball.”
The Mustangs lost the lead once, took it back and never gave it up for the rest of the game. Senior Isabella Dean and sophomore Wynsome Painter were Trout Lake’s game changers, Allaway said.
With Trout Lake slowly creeping away with the lead, HRV was still fighting and trying to win the ball.
“Towards the end there we were trying to foul. But even then, we were reaching in a little too much,” Noteboom said. “The girls that fouled out probably had one or two fouls where they were reaching in and committing silly fouls. That’s something you can’t have when you’re in a game like this.”
HRV players who fouled out were juniors Karla Barajas, Molly Routson and Baker.
Even with the loss, Noteboom said the team completed some goals they set before the game.
“Our focus for this game was limiting offensive rebounds for them and we did a nice job of that. We hit our goal there,” Noteboom said. “We had fewer turnovers. Our goal was to have fewer than 16 turnovers and we did that today. There’s definitely some bright spots and things to build on.”
The Eagles travel to Redmond Friday, Jan. 31 and play at 7:15 p.m.
