Hood River Valley High School’s girls varsity soccer team competed, persevered and won in an away game against The Dalles/Dufur combined squad, 4-1 Thursday.
“(The team) did a great job of not letting the emotions of the game take over their focus and composure,” said HRV’s head coach Amanda Orand.
In their past seven matchups in the last four years, the Eagles have won seven and tied a single game against the Riverhawks.
The Eagle squad started the match strong with their offense pushing and advancing the ball towards the Riverhawks’ half of the field. Midfielder Abby McCormack put the Eagles on the board with a goal near the 10th minute.
The Dalles’ head coach Oscar Nuñez acknowledged HRV’s offensive strategy but thought they balanced the playing field later in the half.
“HRV started off strong and we started off a little shaky,” said Nuñez. “But once we got our heads together and calmed down a little bit, we really took over the first half.”
The Riverhawks evened the score 1-1 with a goal by defender Madison Eby at the 22nd minute and entered halftime tied.
Going into halftime, Orand knew the Eagles had pressure on them but had confidence they would overcome that stress.
“When you lose your lead, you tend to panic a little bit and play a little bit rushed. We did that after they scored,” said Orand. “I’m proud of (the team) being able to overcome that panic, sense of playing quickly and staying composed.”
This composure led to the Eagles scoring three more goals: Forwards Vanesa Preciado, in a penalty kick, and Mira Olson and another by McCormack.
During Preciado’s penalty kick, Nuñez was given a red card and dismissed from the match after arguing with officials.
According to Nuñez, he was dismissed from the game after inquiring about previous alleged missed calls from officials.
HRV will host Ridgeview High School Thursday at 5 p.m. in their next match.
