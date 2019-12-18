Hood River Valley’s varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Sandy High School 56-38 Thursday at Vannet Court in Hood River. This marks the Eagles’ fourth straight loss and the Pioneers’ first win of the season.
The game started off fairly matched with Sandy having a lead of 13-9 in the first quarter. They slowly stretched their lead in the second quarter and entered the second half with a 29-17 lead.
Dave Brown, head coach for the Pioneers, said their fast-paced play is what helped them extend their lead.
“I think we played a little quicker than they did,” Brown said. “I think the press bothered them, not as much as I hoped it would, but I think we did have some success and gained some turnovers.”
Whenever the Eagles would inbound the ball after conceding a basket the Pioneers would swarm open players, making it hard for them to get down the court. Going for the far pass made it easier for the Pioneers to steal and turnover the ball, Brown said.
Junior Brooklyn Adams also contributed to her team’s success with 20 points, making her the Pioneers’ highest scorer for the game.
“She’s a tough kid,” Brown said. “She’s a lefty, too, which lefties are hard to guard sometimes. When she attacks the basket, she’s a little awkward sometimes and you think she’s not going to make it and she does.”
Despite their loss, the Eagles improved in scoring and tripled their final score compared to their previous game.
Steve Noteboom, head coach for HRV, said he was pleased with the higher score.
“We definitely scored more points and it was pretty balanced scoring,” Noteboom said. “I think maybe 19 in the second half and 17 in the first half. I feel like we still could have shot the ball better, but it’s a big step forward.”
Senior Grace Meyers made 18 points while fellow classmate Hannayo Soto scored three three-pointers.
“I thought we did a better job with that tonight. We passed through some of the pressure that Sandy tried to put on us and got some good looks,” Noteboom said. “Still too many turnovers but overall, it’s a definite improvement.”
HRV’s next game will be Friday, Dec. 20 at Gresham at 7:30 p.m.
