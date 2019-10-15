Trenton Hughes scored five touchdowns, including four on passes from quarterback Ryan Gray, and the Hood River Valley Eagle gridders defeated Rex Putnam in Milwaukie Thursday night, 54-40.
The Eagles improved to 3-2 on the season and have scored at least 36 points in all five of their games this season. They are currently in position to advance to post-season play.
HRVHS is on the road for its last two games of the regular season, at Forest Grove Oct. 18 and Milwaukie Oct. 25.
“Ryan Gray had a great game throwing,” coach Caleb Sperry said of the senior. Gray was 14-for-21 for 288 yards and four touchdowns.
On the ground, the Eagles racked up 279 total yards, led by Chad Muenzer’s 104 on 15 carries.
“Putnam got up first, and in the first half we battled back, and in the second half we started to outscore them and take over,” Sperry said.
On defense, Mason Spellecy, and Zac Wells each caught an interception and JuanLuis Jimenez recorded a sack.
Putnam “kept popping up with big plays and hanging on,” Sperry said.
The Eagles regained the lead twice against pesky Putnam, and the offense excelled despite key players Tanner Fletcher (running back) and Grayson Losee (receiver) sidelined with injuries for the week.
“It was on opportunity for guys to step up and that was good,” Sperry said.
Forest Grove Friday
Looking ahead to Friday, Sperry said Forest Grove will be “a good challenge.” The Vikings beat Hood River twice in 2018, including the season-ending conference play-in game.
Keys will be “us making sure we’re working on fundamentals and doing the same things right every week, adjusting to what the other team is doing.
“We have a really good opportunity to make the playoffs. I’m not sure how it will shake out, the top three teams have to play each other,” he said, citing Pendleton, Parkrose and LaSalle.
“That will have a big impact on standings,” he said.
Currently Hood River Valley has a chance for a tie for second, but “a lot has to happen,” Sperry said.
“We’re in a position to set and meet some goals,” he said. “The two defeats were disappointing, but our kids are battling, that’s all you can ask. And they keep coming back and working hard and playing together.”
