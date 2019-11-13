Hood River Valley’s boys varsity soccer team championship quest was cut short Saturday in an away game against Ashland High School 2-0. The team traveled seven hours for the match.
Jaime Rivera, head coach for the Eagles, said he knew the team was going to face difficult challenges.
“Ashland, them being number two team in the state, you know they’re going to be good,” said Rivera. “We knew we weren’t going to have as many fans as in our previous game. Not all the parents can travel that far to go watch their kids. Our kids love playing for their parents and for the community. That really increases our motivation.”
The match kicked off great for the Eagles. HRV had many opportunities to score from within the penalty box but could not find the back of the net.
“We had several free kicks that we earned with good plays on our end. We deserve these opportunities that we were getting,” said Rivera. “We were trying to beat them one-v-one and guys were getting fouled. For us, that looked good because we felt like we had the upper hand and putting them on their heels.”
Freekicks were being made to the far post but with nobody to there to kick the ball in.
One player that proved to be a menace was Grizzlies midfielder Scott Gustafson, said Rivera.
“That kid was something else. He’s one of those players that play every position on the field,” said Rivera. “He’s the best at every position. He was defending, passing and was scoring for them.”
Gustafson’s energetic play finally payed off after intercepting a poor pass from an Eagle defender that was meant for the goalkeeper late in the first half.
If that goal was not scored the Eagles could have bounced back into the game in the second half, said Rivera.
“If we go into that half tied it’s a different ball game. We’ve had shaky first halves before,” said Rivera. “We played a better second half. For the most part, that’s been sort of been our signature; we play better second halves. To go far in the playoffs, you need to shake off rusty performances.”
Entering the second half the HRV squad looked good with the substitution of Jaden Dubon who had missed games due injury. Rivera felt their offense was strong with Dubon along with Fabian Magaña and Ivan Solano.
The Grizzlies would score on the 63 minute but proved to be not enough time for the Eagles to get on the board.
Rivera said he’ll go back to work with the team over the winter and in the spring watching gameplay film and play discussion on the chalkboard. Rivera said he’d also like to thank the community for their support.
