Hood River Valley High School volleyball finished its season Thursday at The Dalles, losing in three sets.
Chloe Kurahara (shown high-fiving coach Scott Walker at Tuesday’s senior night) had four chances to score and she scored four points, a perfect mark on her final match as a senior, playing limited minutes.
Senior Makenzie Chambers had eight service aces “and killed it from the service line,” Walker said.
