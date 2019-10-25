WEB volleyball chloe kurahara.jpg

Chloe Kurahara high-fives coach Scott Walker during senior night.

 Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Hood River Valley High School volleyball finished its season Thursday at The Dalles, losing in three sets.

Chloe Kurahara (shown high-fiving coach Scott Walker at Tuesday’s senior  night) had four chances to score and she scored four points, a perfect mark on her final match as a senior, playing limited minutes.

Senior Makenzie Chambers had eight service aces “and killed it from the service line,” Walker said.

