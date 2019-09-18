The HRVHS Football team lost its Friday night home game against Pendleton by a score of 49-38. The loss brings the Eagles to a 1-1 record overall and a 0-1 record in league.
The final score gives one the impression that this game was close or competitive, but in fact the opposite is true. In the first half, there was a steady back and forth between the Eagles and the Buckaroos; they scored touchdowns back and forth and each exhibited poor defense. Hood River started the night off with a successful drive that culminated in a touchdown by junior Tanner Fletcher. The extra point missed but nevertheless, HRV was up 6-0. Pendleton discovered early on that their passing game was superior and proceeded to score two touchdowns that way, the first a nine-yard bullet and the second a 39-yard catch and run to the endzone.
In the second quarter, Hood River executed a play that was as polished as any they ran that night, and possibly will run all season. It was a glimpse of the potential that lay within this program and enough to spur excitement in the team’s offensive abilities. Senior quarterback Ryan Gray took the snap and backed up in the pocket. As the Eagles’ offensive line held the Pendleton rush back, Gray looked to his left where several receivers cut and wove their way around the field. With the grace of an experienced QB, Gray, at the last second, turned away from the left side and instead threw a loft pass to the right where sophomore Trenton Hughes was running a mid-range fade route to the far sideline. The pass was a beauty: it led Hughes without making him adjust his pace and fell in just over his left shoulder for a classic catch.
Hughes caught the pass and turned upfield, beating a final safety with his speed and cruising into the endzone for a 58-yard touchdown. The Eagles tied up the game with that score and, despite the problems already seen, were right in the mix.
Following that play, Pendleton scored three unanswered touchdowns and ended the half up 35-14. Just like that, a game that could go either way went completely to one side. It was deflating and a rough way to conclude what otherwise was a very competitive first half. Then, Pendleton came out and continued their momentous charge by scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 49-14. Imagine a car tire with its rubber slashed, the harsh hissing sound as air escapes with rapid force — that was the Eagles during the collective 15-20 minutes of play between the second and third quarter when the Buckaroos took command of the game. Deflated.
“We made some terrible mistakes, turned the ball over and gave them opportunities,” said coach Caleb Sperry. “They got us on our heels and did a good job mixing up the pass and run. We had some key missed tackles and problems with containment.”
Not all was lost, however. In the remaining time of the third quarter, the Eagles saw some resurgence and competitive fire. They scored three straight touchdowns, all with successful two-point conversions; the first was a 70-yard pass play to Hughes, the second a six yard run by Fletcher and the third a four yard pass. With the score now 38-49, Hood River was suddenly back in action. Down two scores still, but back within striking distance, especially given there was another quarter of play.
“I think it speaks to their character,” said Sperry. “They aren’t going to give up. We’re tough and we rally behind each other and I think as a team we have a lot left in the tank late in the game.”
The fourth quarter was void of scoring as the offensive power that had so far been displayed stalled on both sides. The Eagles lost and the question that arose from this game is: What are the strong suits of this team?
“We saw some receiver matchups we liked and tried to take advantage of how they were playing us,” said Sperry.
“We had some big plays but also some plays we’d like to have back.”
In their first game against The Dalles, Hood River ran for over 250 yards and passed for around 40. In this game, they passed for 191 yards and ran for 167. It’s worth noting that the majority of those passing yards came after the throw, meaning receivers running with the ball. Still, the majority of touchdowns came from pass plays. Perhaps the Eagles are capable of utilizing their quarterback’s arm and their running backs’ legs to different degrees depending on their opponent.
Then again, Gray threw three interceptions against Pendleton, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Defensively, containment is an issue. Offensively, Gray doesn’t have a consist timeframe in the pocket to asses his options and throw; one of his picks came from a lopsided throw he was forced to make after being forced out of the pocket by the Buckaroos.
If anything, this game served as an illuminator to the Eagles. All the problems and challenges that they must overcome to be successful were highlighted, it’s simply a matter of addressment.
The major offensive stats came from Fletcher with 22 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns, Gray with 191 yards passing and three touchdowns and Hughes who had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles will host Parkrose on Friday night at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.