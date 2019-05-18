This past Monday and Tuesday saw the HRV Boys Golf team and senior Victoria Ervin of the Girls Golf team traveling to Corvallis and Banks, respectively, for their state championship tournaments.
Ervin, who shot 94/93 at the district match to qualify for the tournament, had a decent first round on Monday, shooting 106. She was ranked 20 out of 45 competitors heading into the second day, where she shot 110 to finish with a score of 216 and a placement of 27th.
“This tournament was a whole different competitive experience for players and she handled the pressure well for her first time at state,” said coach Korey Cimock. “I’m very proud to have had such a wonderful golfer represent HRVHS.”
The boys came out strong on Monday, shooting their best round of team golf all season, with a total score of 348 split between sophomore Ren Tappert (84), senior Chad Klaas (86), sophomore Owen Clemett (88) and sophomore Dylan Santee (90). Freshman Forest Lawson also shot for the Eagles in their fifth position (score not added) and had an impressive 103 on the day. The HRV boys found themselves tied for sixth with Churchill heading into Tuesday. While they hit another great round of 350, their drop placed them firmly in seventh place with a 698 total. Tappert hit an 86 to lead, Klaas hit 88, Clemett hit 87, Santee hit 89 and Lawson hit 100. The Eagles finished just 11 strokes behind the sixth place Churchill.
“My boys played their best on both rounds,” said coach Erin Mason. “In the end, to say I am proud of my players and this program is an understatement. We learned a lot and will be back for more next season.”
Coach Mason would like to thank Indian Creek Golf Course, their Pro Shop staff Matt Kyriax and Greg Pedersen, and Tyson Jacobs for allowing the HRV Golf program to use their facilities during the season, saying, “being able to play and practice on their quality golf course is a gigantic reason for our success.” Coach Mason also extended his gratitude to assistant coach Pete Lawson who “has been a pleasure to coach with this season. As a duo we click well and have complementing styles of coaching.”
