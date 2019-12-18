Hood River Valley’s girls varsity wrestlers hosted Centennial High School Friday, Dec. 13.
The meet had 11 matches. HRV forfeited three but won six. Final score was 30-18. Match winners were Loraine Smith, Grace McCafferty, Jacq Wisniewski, Ximena Galvez, Trinity Jones and Emily Sullenger.
Tony Rolen, head coach for HRV, said the team showed great effort and he was impressed.
Taz Lee, head coach for Centennial, said this is the first year the school has ever had a girls wrestling team. Lee said he’ll model Centennial’s wrestling program after Hood River’s.
“I wanted as many as girls who could make it to come out and experience the dual meet format,” Lee said. “We love coming to HR because they have a very solid girls program and something we want to immolate. We have the numbers now we just got to get the experience. I can’t be more excited.”
Lynn Miller, HRV girls head coach, said the team gave 100 percent effort which he wants. Their past two meets have served as benchmarks for the wrestlers and see where they can improve.
Along with effort, Miller emphasized the importance of sportsmanship. In every match players shake hands before, after and with the opposing coaches.
Miller believes good sportsmanship just doesn’t benefit athletes on the mat but also translates and helps in the real world.
“Sportsmanship is everything,” Miller said. “It’ll make you into a great adult because life doesn’t always go your way and we have to learn to overcome that.”
HRV’s previous meet was at Hillsboro where the team did well, Rolen said.
“(Hillsboro) were tough. They have a lot of experienced wrestlers; they have a great youth program and it shows through their high school,” Rolen said. “We got some big wins. Some of our freshman — Carson Farlow — did really well. They had an outstanding match. But it was a great experience to go away to a different school and get some competition right off the bat.”
The Eagles’ next competition will be the Woodburn Team Duals Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
