Hot off their doubleheader victories over Pendleton, the Hood River Valley Softball team kept the momentum rolling with Tuesday’s 11-1 win over Crook County at home. The game was called after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Between their six earned walks and 11 team hits, the Eagles had plenty of opportunities to score and took advantage. Thanks to their naturally aggressive offensive playstyle and the smart coaching calls made by Eric Keller, Hood River kept runners in scoring position when advantageous hits were put in play. Senior Lizzie Weekly, juniors Makenzie Chambers and Aunika Yasui and sophomore Molly Routson were the driving force for the offense, each with two RBIs to makeup the majority of runs.
Seniors Haylee Baker and Lauren Decker, while not credited with any RBIs, personally crossed the plate six times between the two of them; their success as the first and second hitters in the lineup is the spark that sets the Eagles’ rallies aflame. Baker also stole three bases in the game, utilizing her speed to advance around the diamond — she boasts a near-perfect .955 stealing efficiency on the season.
Decker was once again on the mound for the Eagles and breezed past the Crook County hitters. She gave up four hits, two walks and one run in the game whilst striking out six.
Hood River is now 16-6 on the season and traveled to Redmond on Friday for their last doubleheader. They will host The Dalles on Tuesday, play at Westview on Thursday and then end the season at home in an endowment (unofficial) game against Banks High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.