The Eagles’ softball team extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-0 victory over Redmond at home on Tuesday afternoon.
Led by senior Lauren Decker’s shutout, Hood River started off hot offensively with a two run homerun by junior Aunika Yasui in the bottom of the first inning. The Eagles kept up the pressure with runners on base through the second inning, taking advantage of Redmond’s wild pitching and smart baserunning. Despite their efforts, they were unable to score more runs. Fortunately, Redmond was completely shut down by Decker’s pitching, and the third, fourth and fifth innings passed quickly and without much action.
The sixth inning saw the Eagles come alive again; a couple of walks, a pair of singles and a double were all they needed to plate three more runs and extend their lead to five. Senior Haylee Baker joined Yasui with two hits to lead HRV’s offense; Baker also stole two bases, while Yasui stole one. The Eagles tallied seven walks in the game, giving them enough runners to score five runs despite only totaling six hits.
Decker was given the win, improving her record to 10-4 on the year and the Eagles’ record to 12-4. The team traveled to The Dalles for a pair of games on Friday and will head to Ridgeview on April 30.
