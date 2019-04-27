The Eagles’ Girls Lacrosse team handled Central Catholic on the road Monday night, winning 13-2 in a game that highlighted their numerous strengths.

Freshman Emma Kroll continued her rise as a top offensive player, leading HRV’s efforts with three goals on five shots. Seniors Josie Petersen and Alex Willis, along with junior Kathryn Koenig and sophomore Josephine Stenn, each scored two goals of their own. Sophomore Tori Hopkins and junior Terra Mikkelsen put in one goal apiece to round out the scoring. The team shot just shy of 70 percent overall and totaled nine assists in the game. They also had 21 groundballs, caused eight turnovers and secured 13 draws.

In the goal for the Eagles was junior Sofia Newton who, combined with the stellar team defense and majority ball control, was able to lock down Central Catholic’s offense. Newton faced three shots on the goal in the game and blocked one.

The Eagles hosted the Oregon Episcopal School on Thursday and will host Cleveland High School on Monday.

The HRV Boys Lacrosse team won their home match against Cleveland 12-3 on Tuesday night. The win brings the team’s overall record to 5-4 and marked the start of a string of division games.

Junior Wyatt Foley was superb at attack for the Eagles, scoring four goals. Sophomore Nathaniel Meyer followed Foley with two goals of his own, and half a dozen other Eagles each scored a goal: Seniors Tallon Henderson, Alex McAlpine and Kaden Sponhauer, and juniors Josh Nardone, Caleb Trumbull and Shane Sorensen. Nardone had two assists as well, and McAlpine and senior Christian Zack each had one.

Defensively, Hood River showed a great degree of control and intensity. Sophomore Jace Petersen was all over Cleveland, forcing three turnovers and recovering five ground balls. Junior Maverick Geller was also a defensive standout with two turnovers and three ground balls of his own. McAlpine meanwhile, helped the Eagles maintain possession for long periods by going a perfect 10-for-10 in face offs.

The boys played at Lincoln on Thursday and will host Oregon Episcopal School on May 2.