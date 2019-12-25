Hood River Valley’s varsity boys basketball team hosted and defeated Columbia High School 81-43 Friday Dec. 20. This marks the Eagles’ fourth consecutive win.
The Eagles’ offensive passing was quick, crisp and clean, earning them 19 effortless points in the first quarter. Evan Wiley, head coach for the Bruins, said this was one of the reasons why the team lost.
“I felt we were doing alright in the first quarter,” Wiley said. “What kind of got away from us was we were doing a good job on the defensive rebounds and I thought once Hood River started running away from it a little bit our guys got a little bit less aggressive and it got worse and worse.”
By the end of the first half, HRV had a lead two times larger than the Bruins’ total, at 46-19. That comfortable lead continued into the third and fourth quarter with leads of 64-30 and 81-43.
HRV senior Noah Webster and sophomore Emanuel Romero scored 14 points apiece.
Columbia’s bench wasn’t as deep as HRV’s. Because of this the Bruins had to pull a few players from their JV team.
“We’ve got a couple guys out of town, three or four sick and another one broke his nose today right before we got on the bus,” Wiley said. “So, we were trying to figure out which JV guys we were going to pull up.”
Freshmen Diego Guzman Garcia played well for the Bruins and so did Dylan Connely, Wiley said.
“Diego Guzman has played some varsity for us. I thought he played great. His game might not have showed up in the stat sheet, points or rebounds but from what we saw he’s had some patience and confidence in his game,” Wiley said. “Dylan Connely hasn’t played any varsity this year, but he came in hit a big three, had a couple good boards and I thought he played really well too.”
The Eagles are back in action Friday Dec. 27 at home against Sandy High School at 7 p.m.
