HRVHS Baseball handled Ridgeview with ease on Tuesday when they beat the Ravens by a score of 10-0 after five innings.
Junior Ryan Gray started on the mound for the Eagles and delivered a solid four innings, giving up one hit and no walks while striking out six. He was relieved by junior Derek Homer, who maintained the shutout through the fifth inning; Gray was awarded the win.
Patience at the plate has been the payoff for Hood River all season long and that theme continued Tuesday. The Eagles managed seven walks off the Ridgeview pitchers, which combined with their 10 team hits provided numerous opportunities to score. They jumped to an early lead in the first inning with three runs, followed by an additional five in the second.
Senior Brandon Smiley was the lead for the Eagles, going two-for-two from the plate and knocking in four runs. Seniors Isaac Beaman and Caden Leiblein joined Gray with two RBIs each.
With the victory, Hood River is now on a three game winning streak, a turn that has lifted their season prospects considerably. As they enter the latter weeks of the regular season, the Eagles sit at 11-7 overall (7-2 league). With seven games to go, the Eagles could improve to a rather respectable record.
They travel to Pendleton on Saturday for a doubleheader and then Crook County on Tuesday.
