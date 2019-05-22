Both HRVHS Tennis teams sent athletes to the state championships this past weekend — senior Montsie Garrido for the girls and junior Ben Fick and sophomore Vaughn Reardon for the boys.
Garrido, the first HRV girl to qualify for state since 2009, faced off against the fourth-best player in the state, sophomore Alyssa Retiz of Ashland, in the first round. She lost the match in two sets, 6-3, 6-3 and was sent to the consolation bracket, where she won two of three matches to finish as the consolation runner-up.
“Montsie came into the season with great skills and determination,” said coach Peg Bogard. “She beat every other top singles player in our district this year. She worked hard to develop patience and strategy this season, which led to maturing her game, building confidence and finding success by reaching the finals of the consolation bracket at state.”
Garrido will continue her tennis career at Oregon State University, either through club play or USTA.
Fick and Reardon fared well in their brackets, for a while. Fick defeated his first opponent, senior Jean de Wouters of Central, in three sets, 6-2, 4-6 and 6-1. He then faced the number two ranked player in the state, junior Bojan Soskic of Crescent Valley, to whom he lost in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
Reardon won his opening match over the third ranked junior Bryan Duncan of Thurston in two sets, 6-4, 6-1. Reardon then defeated senior Jack Roche of Wilsonville 6-3, 6-1, before facing off against Soskic. He lost the match 6-2, 6-2, and followed that with a loss in the third place match against junior Breaden Brooks of Redmond in sets of 6-1, 6-2. Reardon took fourth place in state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.