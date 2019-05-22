The Hood River Valley Softball and Baseball teams are ready for their postseason play, having wrapped up their finals games of the regular season last week. The baseball team was meant to play Summit on Thursday for its final game, but the contest was canceled due to rain. The softball team lost 10-0 at Westview on Thursday and defeated Banks 6-1 on Friday.
The softball team managed just three hits in the five-inning game against Westview, who racked up their 10 runs on nine hits. Senior Lauren Decker was on the mound and took the loss. Decker returned the next day to handle Banks, holding them to three hits and just one run through seven innings. She struck out nine Banks batters on her way to the win, finishing the regular season with a 17-7 record, a 2.0 ERA and 123 total strikeouts.
The Eagles’ offense came alive in the second inning with a pair of singles by sophomore Molly Routson and freshman Bella Moore to start things off, with Routson scoring on Moore’s hit. Senior Grace Miller followed up with a double to score Moore. Sophomore Morgan Baker earned a walk, and senior Haylee Baker followed her with a fielder’s choice to left field; Miller scored but Morgan Baker was thrown out at home plate. The Eagles tacked on three runs that inning to take a 4-0 lead and with that command they never looked back. Haylee Baker and senior Lizzie Weekly led the team with two hits and one RBI each, though the hits and runs were spread throughout the lineup.
With its final win, the softball team ended the regular season with a 20-7 record, while the baseball team ended with a 15-9 record.
The softball team entered the 2019 OSAA 5A Softball State Championship bracket as the rank two team. They are hosting their first round match against St. Helens on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., the winner of which will play on Friday against either Dallas or Putnam. Hood River and St. Helens did not face each other this season. Should the Eagles continue to win, they will host every playoff game until the championship match.
The baseball team entered the 2019 OSAA 5A Baseball State Championship bracket as the rank 11 team. They will play West Albany on the road on Wednesday, the winner of which will face either Churchill or North Salem. Hood River and West Albany did not face each other this season. If the Eagles win their first round game, they will play again on Friday.
For updates on brackets and game information, visit osaa.org.
