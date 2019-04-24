It was an exciting pair of games on Saturday when the HRV Baseball team hosted Crook County and split the results with one loss and one win, in that order. The first game saw the Eagles lose 4-6 but the second game saw them dominate 12-0 behind a historic pitching performance.
In the loss, the Eagles let Crook County run away in the fifth inning, giving up five runs that set the previously 1-1 tied game out of reach. A pair of walks followed by three singles, a double and a sacrifice fly was all Crook County needed to make the score 6-1 and leave Hood River in a hole. Though a rally was sparked in the bottom of the seventh by HRV, the three runs it generated weren’t enough. Sophomore Harrison Howell started on the mound and was relieved by junior Derek Homer in the fifth inning; Howell was given the loss on the game.
Pitching did a 180 in the second game, with junior Ryan Gray taking to the mound. Gray pitched five complete innings and gave up zero hits and zero walks — a perfect game. Perfect games are incredibly rare at any level of baseball, and while this game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule, Gray’s performance was undoubtedly dominant. He threw 45 strikes out of 60 pitches total and struck out nine of the 15 batters he faced.
Offensively, the Eagles took the cover off the ball with 11 team hits; Gray, junior Greyson Losee and seniors Caden Leiblein and Brandon Rivera led with two hits apiece. Junior Juan Luis Jimenez had three RBIs on the game, while Gray, Rivera and senior Isaac Beaman had two RBIs each. Hood River was aided by four errors made by Crook County and the five walks they earned as a team (three hit-by-pitch). Gray, obviously, earned the win for the Eagles.
The HRV Baseball team is now 8-6 on the year, with their record continuing its upwards swing. The team traveled to Redmond on Tuesday and will host The Dalles on Friday.
