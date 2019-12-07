Hood River Valley boys basketball team defeated Scappoose at home 55-48 Wednesday.
Christopher Dirks, head coach for the Eagles, said he trusted the boys would meet expectations.
“Our game plan was to be ourselves and dictate what happens,” Dirks said. “We wanted to be in charge of the pace, we wanted to be in control of what they were doing.
“From there, as a coach, it’s kind of like a chess match. You got to keep them on their toes.” In the first quarter, the Eagles had control of the game scoring 17 points and limiting the Indians to three. It was 26-13 at the half.
HRV had a comfortable lead throughout, besides a ten-point difference near the end of the fourth quarter.
Dirks said he did not feel any pressure then, but acknowledged his defense was a little loose.
“Number 13 hit three threes and we left him open again. Just little things like that ... We still have to be aware of where he is,” Dirks said.
Senior Noah Webster led with 24 points, followed by senior Brayden Rose with 12 and junior Jack Siekkinen eight.
Dirks said he’s happy with Wednesday’s results and starting off the season with a win.
The Eagles next games are Friday, Dec. 6 at Albany at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lebanon at 5 p.m.
