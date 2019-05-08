The regular season has ended for both Hood River Valley tennis teams; districts and state are all that remain for the hopeful Eagles.
The boys had a mixed finish to the season with a dominating 7-1 victory over Ridgeview and a tough 6-2 loss to Redmond, both at home. Despite the latter loss, they finished 10-5 overall and 7-3 in league, tied for second.
The singles matches against Ridgeview were all but close, with only two sets reaching a 6-2 margin. Doubles was more competitive, with the sole loss coming there. One exciting set in doubles came with senior Carson Schutt and junior John Hunter; their third set, the tiebreaker, ended after 28 games were played in a score of 15-13.
In the Redmond matchup, sophomore Vaughn Reardon had a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep over his opponent. Reardon was anticipating a rematch against Redmond’s Breaden Brooks, his sole singles loss this season, but Brooks was not entered in singles. Reardon’s win and senior teammate Jay Fiedler’s 6-2, 7-5 singles victory were the only ones for Hood River, as the other singles matches were lost and the Eagles were near-swept in doubles.
The girls team traveled to Redmond to play Ridgeview on Friday and Redmond on Saturday, both of which they lost. Against Ridgeview, it was senior Montsie Garrido and sophomore Erica Matthisen who provided the two wins for the Eagles; Garrido won 6-4, 6-2 and Matthisen 6-3, 6-4.
The next day against Redmond, it was solely Garrido coming away victorious with a singles win of 6-2, 7-5, though the pair of sophomore Chloe Sanborn and freshman Charlotte Loihl had a close doubles loss with set scores of 6-7 and 5-7.
Both teams will be traveling to Redmond on May 10-11 for the District Championships. The top four placements in singles and doubles will advance to the state tournament, which takes place on May 17-18.
