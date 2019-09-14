Last year, the HRVHS Volleyball team finished fourth in the state, led by strong senior players like Katie Kennedy and Carli Stroud. The team had a great balance of height upfront and technical skill in back that combined for the quarterfinal finish they achieved. Coming into the new school year, many of those talented players have graduated, some pursuing the sport at a collegiate level. The Eagles’ roster is not bare by any means, but there are some notable challenges.
“The total group has only been together for 13 days, counting practices and games,” said coach Scott Walker. “The girls are still getting to know each other on the court, but the attitude and chemistry has been fantastic. While it is true we only have two returning varsity players, senior Chloe Kurahara and sophomore Kayla Sheasby, they bring a lot to the table.”
Though lacking in varsity experience, the Eagles’ roster does boast an array of age, which may help them get up to speed; there are seven seniors, three juniors and three sophomores on the team. The two aforementioned varsity players are the designated captains, along with senior Makenzie Chambers who Walker said has “stepped into a strong leading role.”
It isn’t Hood River’s inexperience that is their biggest threat, but their height. Successful volleyball teams almost demand a considerable degree of height amongst their players, especially at the front of the net for blocking purposes.
Last year, the Eagles had several players over six feet, not only fulfilling the height quota but also providing options of playstyle and substitution. This season, with the exception of Kurahara at six foot three inches and junior Taryn Schilling at five feet 11 inches, the team average is five feet six inches.
“We lost a lot of athletic height last year, so our block is something that we need to work really hard at,” said Walker. “The defense is already shining for us, and we have multiple girls who can pass and dig the ball. Sheasby is the leader of our defense right now and one of our two best hitters, and Kurahara is our best setter and hitter.”
The Eagles will see how they’re shaping up in the next few weeks when they face some top teams in the likes of 2018 state runner up Ridgeview on Sept. 19 and fellow fourth place finisher Crook County on Sept. 24, among others. Just this week they faced off against Estacada (results unavailable at press time) and are playing in a tournament at Canby this weekend.
“The goal is to return to the state tournament, and these early matches are good practices for us to learn how to play the whole game together,” said Walker. “I want the girls to learn that the process is more important than the outcome. It is going to be an uphill climb, but I think the view for these girls will be well worth it.”
