It was a classic case of seeing double last Friday at the HRVHS baseball diamond where the Eagles handled The Dalles in a double header, winning both games 12-2 by mercy rule, the first after six innings and the second after just five.
The first game was an exercise in taking advantage of opportunity, as Hood River managed to score 12 runs on only eight hits. Fortunately, they earned eight walks as well, and so were able to use the free baserunners to score excessively. Three seniors — Issac Beaman, Jeremiah Brittle and Caden Leiblein — led the scoring effort for the Eagles with three RBIs apiece. Senior Brandon Smiley and junior Juan Luis Jimenez had an RBI each as well; the last was scored by a walk. Beaman and senior Michael Hasegawa both stole a base. Junior Greyson Losee was on the mound and did well despite some control issues; he gave up two hits and five walks but, with the help of his teammates, managed to keep The Dalles to just two runs. Meanwhile, The Dalles went through four different pitchers in a desperate attempt to curb the offensive onslaught, to no avail.
The second game was not much different, albeit a tad shorter than the first. Hood River got all 12 runs in the first three innings, scoring three, five and four respectively. The Dalles managed one run in the third and another in the fifth but were unable to close the gap below 10 to stop the mercy rule. Brittle continued his scoring efforts from the first game, leading the team with four RBIs and two hits. Sophomore Harrison Howell put up three RBIs with two hits as well, and an additional four Eagles made up the rest of the score. Beaman and Brittle earned a steal apiece, and Hood River collectively smacked 13 hits in the game. Howell started the game on the mound and was relieved by junior Derek Homer, who kept the pitching dominance going; Howell was credited with the win.
The Eagles are 10-7 now, with a fair bit of momentum behind them coming off this back-to-back win. They hosted Ridgeview on Tuesday and will head to Pendleton on Saturday for a double header.
