In what is regarded as the standard season opener for the majority of Oregon high school cross country programs, Hood River Valley High School enjoyed one of its most successful night meets in school history. The Eagles traveled to Wilsonville on Aug. 30, where their boys and girls competed with 60 other schools and approximately 2,000 runners.
The Eagles had 12 runners earn medals by placing in the top 20 of their race. The freshman girls won their race section while the senior girls placed second.
Of the 48 athletes competing for HRV, 44 ran personal best times for the 3,000 kilometer distance (3K). In combining all sections, the Eagles’ girls placed second and the boys sixth, both of which were the highest finishes in school history.
Seniors Frances and Josephine Dickinson placed fourth and fifth in the senior division with times of 10:40.09 and 10:41.68, respectively. Senior Lottie Bromham came in 11th in that same race with a time of 10:59.13. On the boys side, Omar Quintana was the sole top 20 finisher for the Eagles in the senior division, coming in 17th with a time of 9:27.17.
Additional medals winners for the girls were freshmen Calla King and Kate Pauly, sophomores Amelia Huxtable and Mieka McKnight and junior Chloe Bullock. For the boys it was freshman Elliot Hawley, sophomore Jack Grimm and junior Josh Haynes.
The Eagles follow their Wilsonville meet with the Ultimook Race out at Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook on Saturday followed by the Northwest Classic at Lane Community College on Sept. 14.
(0) comments
