It was a mud-filled run on Saturday during the Ultimook Race, an annual cross country event held at the Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook.
With over 100 schools (high school and middle school) in attendance, the competition was intense and, well, filthy. Runners trudged their way across the course, their legs caking with mud through certain sections and their hands scrambling for the rope rail that outlined the raceway. The course includes a 20-meter mud pit, two river crossings and a dash through a Hydrangea forest.
Hood River Valley High School was in attendance, partaking in the marshy mayhem. The Eagles performed superbly well, with both boys and girls teams winning the varsity divisions and the meet in its entirety.
For the boys it was senior Omar Quintana and sophomore Jack Grim leading the team with sixth and eighth place finishes, respectively. Following them were senior Sam Janisek in 19th, freshman Elliot Hawley in 31st, senior Braeden Blakeney in 37th and junior Joshua Humann in 38th. The boys team finished with 101 points, easily defeating second place Lakeridge with 139 points.
The girls were led by senior sisters Frances and Josephine Dickinson who finished in second and third place, respectively. Junior Chloe Bullock was close behind them in ninth place while senior Celia Acosta and sophomore Mieka McKnight followed her in 18th and 24th, respectively.
A few newcomers to the cross country team, junior Izzy Simpson and freshmen Calla King and Kate Pauly posted strong first 5K performances with finishes of 27th, 28th and 43rd place, respectively. The girls team finished with 56 points, cruising past North Salem in second place with 70 points.
The Eagles will head to Lane Community College for the Northwest Classic this Saturday.
