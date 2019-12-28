For most, Christmas Eve is the time for hot chocolate, greeting their in-laws, and last-minute gift shopping.
For a few, it’s time for a run; a morning run. On Tuesday at 7 a.m., Shortt Supply, in Hood River, held its second annual Eggnog Jog, which began at the store, went down to the Hook on the riverfront and back to the store, a distance of about five kilometers
About 30 people attended the event dressed in holiday attire, cheer and joy. Eggnog, coffee and hot chocolate were served after the run.
Holly Todd, special events coordinator for Shortt Supply, said the race was created from a personal tradition she had back in her hometown of Buffalo, NY.
“I had this tradition of running on Christmas Eve with a bunch of my friends at six o’clock in the morning. It was right around Thanksgiving when I was feeling homesick and missing my friends and I thought to myself, ‘I work at a running specialty store. There’s no reason that we can’t run on Christmas Eve.’”
Because the event had so much success last December, there has been a community run once a month since then, Todd said. Each run has its own special theme depending on the month.
In February, for the Cupid Shuffle, for example, attendees are asked to wear green if they’re single, red if they’re taken or yellow if “it’s complicated.”
“A lot of people bring their dogs, strollers and in the summer months we have a lot of kids who come with scooters or bikes,” Todd said. “It’s very inclusive to everyone and anyone who wants to come.”
Besides the run being a great socializing community minded event, runners can sometimes try on shoes from specific brands during the run.
“Typically, but not every time, we try to get a rep to come to the run and they will typically bring demo shoes,” Todd said. “For example, say Salomon was coming or Brooks was coming, they would bring shoes that you could wear for the three-mile run, which is a really great opportunity to try a shoe before you can buy it. You can literally put three miles on a shoe and finish the run and be like, ‘that felt great’ or ‘nope that’s not the shoe for me.’”
For more information on the next community run, visit Shortt Supply’s Facebook page.
