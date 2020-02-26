Last Saturday, the Hood River Valley Eagles flew into the Intermountain Conference Wrestling Championship at Ridgeview High School. Eight HRV Eagles qualified for state: Lauraine Smith, Carson Farlow, Jaime Rodriguez, Chad Muenzer, Javier Galvez, Maverick Geller, Abraham Tinajero and Cody Durham.
Noah McElheran, weighing in at 106, fell to Ridgeview’s Elijah Hocker in the third consolation round. Carson Farlow, in the same weight class, took second place as Tucker Bonner, from Crook County, defeated him.
In the 113 class, Alexander Nipko made it to the quarterfinals but was defeated by Redmond’s Kagen Lawrence. Jaime Rodriguez, however, placed third after defeating Ross McKinney from Crook County.
Falling in the 126 class, Ethan McCreery placed fifth as he beat teammate Lane Chandler. Chandler followed in sixth.
HRV teammates also faced each other in 132 class. Aiden Sewell battled Zackery Paulson and came out on top.
For the 138 class, Kyle Shropshire fell to Pendleton’s Gavin Clark in the consolation third round. Chad Muenzer placed second as Hunter Mode, from Crook County, defeated him.
Pendleton’s Danner Hamilton defeated Caleb Dehart in the third consolation round for the 145 class. Joel Bronson had similar results as he too fell in the third consolation round against Ridgeview’s Daniel Jaramillo.
Javier Galvez took fourth place in the 152 class as he’s defeated by Alexander Vail of Crook County.
In the 160 class Eagles Benjamin Griggs and Timothy Fletcher had similar results winning in their respective consolation second round. Griggs was defeated by Redmond’s Logan Willett while Fletcher fell to Pendleton’s Jaime Rico.
Maverick Geller took fourth in the 170 class. Geller was defeated by Ridgeview’s Carlos Corrales-Bazan.
In the 182 class, Andrew McCreery placed fifth as he won by decision over Aaron Bowen from Crook County.
Abraham Tinajero took fourth in the 195 class as Tyler Lelacheur from Redmond defeated him. Nathan Marquez, also in the 195 class, fell to Greysen Clark from Pendleton in the third consolation round.
Logan Jensen took sixth in the 220 class. The Dalles’ Miguel Torres won over Jensen by injury default.
HRV had two wrestlers in the 285 class: Danny Chavarria and Cody Durham. Chavarria took fifth as he fell in the consolidated semi-round against Crook County’s Erick Schmidt. Durham took the silver after being defeated by Jax Cumming from Redmond.
HRV placed fourth in the tournament as they raked 190 points behind Ridgeview with 219, Redmond with 263.5 and Crook County with 470.
The Eagles travel to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland this weekend, Feb. 28-29 for the OSAA Wrestling State Championships. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.
