Cooper Spur Alpine Team racers Kai Shay, Hanni Sreenan, Izzy Bielen and Sutton Lefevre qualified to represent the Pacific Northwest Ski Association at the Western Region Junior Olympic in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., March 18-21.
More than 200 12- and 13-year-old skiers from Oregon, Idaho and Washington competed in six races to identify nine boys and eight girls to represent PNSA at the 2020 WRJO. The first qualifier was held at Mount Spokane in January, where Lefevre took first in the slalom.
In the giant slalom, Hanni Sreenan took first while Bielen took second.
The final qualifier, held Feb. 22-23 in Stevenson Pass, Wash., resulted in Shays qualifying in second and third in the super giant slalom. Lucas Garcia finished seventh and 11th.
CSAT’s girls followed up on their strong Spokane giant slalom and slalom results with super giant slalom podiums: Lefevre in second, Sreenan in third and Bielen in fourth, with Victoria Martin coming in at 23rd and 36th in her first-ever super giant slalom.
The WRJO brings the fastest ski racers from California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington together to compete at a national level.
This will be the second time attending the junior Olympics for Sreenan, Lefevre and Bielen. The first time for Shays.
“I’m super exited to get to go to the Western Region Junior Olympics again,” Nahanni said. “I’m looking forward to hanging out with my PNSA teammates and having the opportunity to race at Mammoth Mountain.”
Bielen said she too is excited to compete against athletes she met last year and new ones she’ll meet in March.
CSAT’s head coach and executive director, Shana Sweitzer, said all of CSAT’s U14 athletes have been working towards these goals for the last 10 months.
“Starting last summer, the entire team attended lifting, interval and agility training four times a week. Then once the snow flew they did five days a week, six hours a day,” Sweitzer said. “I am really proud of their dedication, focus and team camaraderie. For example, at last weekend’s qualifier Kai got sick the night prior to the race so the rest of the team sent him to bed and as a group they tuned, waxed and brushed his skis for him. The level of support for one another is really impressive.”
Shana Sweitzer contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.