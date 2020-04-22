Maverick Geller, a senior at Hood River Valley High School, has accepted his appointment to, and has committed to play lacrosse at the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
Geller was nominated to the USMMA by Rep. Greg Walden and Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
Maverick is a 3.98 student at HRVHS and a four year, three-sport athlete. He wants to thank his family, friends, teachers and coaches, in particular Mike FitzSimons his lacrosse coach, and wrestling coaches Tony Rolen and Chas Peterson, as well as Athletic Director Trent Kroll. Last year, Geller played in the Oregon All-Star game and has had many athletic and academic honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.