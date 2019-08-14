Girls Travel Basketball is looking to expand from two to three teams for the 2019-20 calendar year. All teams are accepting new players from fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades; no previous basketball experience required. “Our program is about building a girls basketball community” said Nicole Schrankel, an organizer of the Girls Travel Basketball program. “Fostering a supportive basketball culture is critical for young players to learn and master fundamentals.” Tryouts will be 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Hood River High School. Girls Travel Teams play upwards of 30 games of competitive basketball throughout the season — an average of about two weekends a month where players play two or three games per day. Practices are held two or three times a week, depending on the coach. Pictured are players from last year’s travel team, with the high school team and coaches.
