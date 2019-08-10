Participants, volunteers, and sponsors of Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation’s 20th Annual Founder’s Cup golf tournament helped raise more than $13,000 for Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation’s student scholarship fund. This scholarship benefit was sponsored in part by Columbia State Bank.
Gorge Net and Toole Carter Tissot and Coats LLP teams earned first place trophies in the tournament at Indian Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 3. Gorge Net won the low gross category and Toole Carter Tissot and Coats LLP took home the low net prize. MHCC +1 and Fore Education won second place awards, while teams Google DC and Arnerich Massena won third place awards.
Rob Pollard took home the closest-to-the-pin for the men and Dixie Schanno for the women. Tim Urness won the longest drive contest for men and Lauri Hausafus for the women. Chris Olson came closest to the pizza box to win a Papa Murphy’s pizza each month for one year. No one drove home the hole-in-one prize of a new car from C. H. Urness Motor Company.
Twenty-one teams participated in this year’s tournament. Several sponsors provided support, including Mike and Marta Cronin, team and trophy sponsor; NW Natural, power cart sponsor; Ruby Mason Windermere Realty, driving range sponsor; Consumer Cellular, longest drive contest sponsor; Tucker 1147 and Lyle Style, Bloody Mary and juice bar sponsor; Food Services of America, lunch sponsor; and North Wasco County PUD, Northwest Graphic Works, and Walter E. Nelson, hole sponsors. In addition, the foundation raised approximately $4,000 through a general raffle that included 12 fabulous prizes donated by community members and local businesses as well as a wine raffle that included six cases of local, exceptional wine prizes.
Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation board members invite golfers of all ability levels to join next year’s 21st Annual Founder’s Cup golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Indian Creek Golf Course. For more information and/or to reserve a team slot, please email CGCC Foundation at foundation@cgcc.edu.
