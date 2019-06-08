With the Class of 2019 graduating from both Hood River Valley High School and Horizon Christian School, we decided to feature a collection of graduates who will be continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
The above collection was created with help from each school's respective athletic department; we acknowledge that not every athlete continuing to compete in college may be featured, and welcome any photos and information about said athletes.
