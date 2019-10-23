“That was a big team win,” Hood River Valley High School running back Tanner Fletcher said Monday about Friday’s come-from behind 36-22 win at Forest Grove, a game that improves the team’s post-season chances going into Friday’s final regular season game.
“We have good momentum and the kids are battling hard for each other,” coach Caleb Sperry said.
The team travels to Milwaukie for its final regular season game. The post-season outlook is still unclear, but Sperry said right now it looks like HRVHS will probably get the fourth seed and travel Nov. 1 to Hillsboro for a play-in game.
Against Forest Grove, Fletcher carried the ball 26 times for a season-high 309 yards, and three touchdowns, and Ryan Gray threw for four touchdowns.
On defense, Fletcher totaled 11 tackles, and Zac Wells, Mason Spellecy, Trenton Hughes and Grayson Losee each caught an interception.
“It took us a while to get going. In the third quarter we came out and established ourselves and played our style, and wore the other team out, we beat them down,” Sperry said.
Forest Grove had a far larger squad, something the Eagles are used to seeing on the other side of the field. HRVHS has a roster of 26 players
“But we have good quality in that amount, and they are hard workers, and physical,” Sperry said.
He singled out Henry Buckles, Emelio Castanada, Jesse Lachino and Dylan Madden, along with Weston Sieverkropp, who stepped in at center in place of injured Andy Foster.
All in all, heading into the Milwaukie game, “we are pretty healthy, in a good spot,” Sperry said.
Milwaukie does not have a winning season, but Sperry expects a tough match.
“They run a wing T offense, which is always a tough offense, it takes a lot of discipline and patience on defense.
“They do a lot of misdirection, sleight of hand kinds of things, and you have to be on your toes,” he said.
“They’re not having a great season as far as record, but they’re scrapping. They compete. We gotta go down and focus on ourselves and continue to capitalize on the breaks we get.”
Fletcher excelled Friday despite missing the Oct. 11 game due to concussion protocol after he went down late in the game on Oct. 45 against LaSalle.
He was cleared to practice Monday, and started with no pads or contact, with progressive speed and contact through Thursday when he was able to go in full pads after passing a follow up test.
“I was a little nervous, after missing the previous game. You can’t replicate game speed (in reduced workout) as much as you want to, but thankfully everything worked out well.”
“All the credit goes to the offensive linemen,” Fletcher said. “Those big boys are paving our way this season. It’s really going good.”
“The holes on Friday night you could run a semi through, it was amazing watching everything fold out and hit the open field,” he said.
Asked his role in the explosive ground game, Fletcher said, “It was just good to be back. There are not many words you can put out there. It felt good to be back out there with my team.”
Acquainted with his specific stats for the Forest Grove game, the modest running back replied, “Is that it was, that’s awesome.”
His touchdowns brought him to 12 on the season. His previous top running game was 259 yards against LaSalle.
“We’ve got 26 guys and we’re going up against teams with double our size and I wouldn’t take any other team over ours,” Fletcher said. “Our work ethic and chemistry with the team this year in insane. We’re all buddies, we’re all family now, it’s a really cool thing to be part of.”
Forest Grove got up 14-6 at the half. Fletcher said of the Vikings, “They were a very aggressive team, they like to run, and they established a ground game early on, and gratefully our defense was able to rebound that and stop them,” Fletcher said. “Unfortunately, we got beat down where we shouldn’t have, but they’re a great team and they found spots in our defense that were open and they hit them. They came to play for all four quarters.
‘That was a big team win, a big win for us, especially because, while it wasn’t a league game, we have the potential to play them two weeks from now in play-in and we lost to them twice last season.
“Everyone was more than excited,” said Fletcher, who’s been playing football since he was eight.
“This is what we’ve been working for since the third grade,” he said.
