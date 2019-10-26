Horizon Christian School’s soccer team lost 3-0 in Monday’s game against North Clackamas Christian.
“It was a tough one as we went down early in the game and although we outperformed the other team in the second half, (we) couldn’t net any goals to get us closer to a more favorable outcome,” coach Andrew Stenberg said.
Horizon will play its season finale, a 1A consolation game against Livingstone Adventist, on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Keizer.
“They were our first game of the year and beat us 5-1, so we are hoping to come back now that we have figured out formation and tactics,” Stenberg said.
Stenberg said the season overall has been “rather disappointing.
“Several of our players have had to step up into different positions on the field as this has been a year of the lowest turn out at least in the last five years of me coaching. Literally, forwards playing defense and even pulling our goalie out in several games to play forward,” he noted.
“Our lack of numbers has made it difficult to be both an attacking and defending team that not only can stop goals but score them, which has led to our poor record,” he said.
He said the future of the soccer program depends on getting more than 12 students to join a team for a game in which 11 players are on the field at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.