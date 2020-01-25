With the lead traded 10 times, Horizon Christian School defeated South Wasco County High School 53-49 Tuesday night. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 14 but was postponed due to inclement weather.
This was also Horizon junior Caleb Lingel’s third game after being sidelined for six weeks for a hand injury.
“(I hurt) my right hand,” Lingel said. “I’m a lefty so it’s not too bad for me. Dribbling is not too bad, so basically I’m at 100 percent.”
Horizon head coach Darrin Lingel said that he thought the team performed okay at the start of the game.
“I thought initially, we were nervous right off the gate. I felt like we weren’t confident in our passing and we had some turnovers,” he said. “But as the game moved on, I felt like our team started being confident with the ball.”
Horizon had a decent lead in the first quarter, with help from Caleb Lingel and sophomore Josh Rogers dropping a combined three three-pointers. South Wasco, however, narrowed down the lead to a one-point difference at the end of the first quarter.
During the second quarter, the Redsides outscored the Hawks 16-11 with help from no-look passes and forced turnovers.
Horizon’s confidence grew in the third quarter and the Hawks performed better, Darrin Lingel said.
Caleb Lingel sunk two three-pointers, while junior Kai Robertson hit another one.
Lingel said he felt like he caught his stride and was comfortable shooting from downtown. HCS outscored SWCHS 16-13 in the third quarter.
“The fourth quarter I thought we played a lot better basketball,” Darrin Lingel said. “We got to build momentum. I thought we controlled the ball, felt confident with the ball and were in control. I’m proud of them.”
The Hawks scored 13 points in the fourth and conceded eight.
Leading scorers for Horizon were Caleb Lingel with 20 points, Robertson with eight and Rogers with seven. Leading scorers for South Wasco were sophomores Brock LaFaver with 18, Oscar Thomas with 12 and junior Garrett Olson with 10.
“I feel like we’re building some momentum. We’re playing better basketball each game,” Darrin Lingel said. “Like I said in preseason, don’t let the highs be too high and don’t let the lows be too low. It’s about getting better as a team. I feel like the team’s chemistry is coming together, Caleb’s back and we continue to move forward.”
Horizon is on the road for its next game and face Sherman High School Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
