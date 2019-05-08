The Horizon Hawks were entered in two track meets last week — the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays and the Dick Horyna Invite. At the former were just two athletes, seniors Andrew Wells and Alex Petshow, throwing the discus and javelin, respectively. At the latter were the rest of the Hawks, and the team had good results at both.
Wells and Petshow finished 17th and 28th with marks of 127 feet 8.5 inches and 153 feet 11 inches, respectively. The two were competing against athletes from all divisions across the state, with around 50 other entries in their events.
The boys team fared well at the Dick Horyna Invite, with finishes in the top 10 through several events.
Senior Alec Coats took second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.77; the Hawks’ 4x400m relay team took fifth place in a time of 3:51.02; freshman Josh Rogers took fourth place in the high jump by clearing 5 feet 4 inches; senior Kyle Brown had a personal best of 11 feet 6 inches in the pole vault to take second place; senior Bailey Holste leapt 17 feet 7 inches in the long jump to take fifth, and Rogers returned in the triple jump with a personal best of 37 feet 8.5 inches to earn second.
The girls team had a similar showing, with numerous top placements and notable personal bests. Senior Kaitlin Wenz earned fourth in the 200m with a season best of 28.75, sophomore Grace Schreiber took fifth in the 100m hurdles with a PR of 19.47 and returned in the 300m hurdles with a fourth place finish in 55.67.
The Hawks’ 4x100m relay took third with a time of 55.86. Senior Marena Decker was fourth in the discus throw with a mark of 94 feet 6 inches and sophomore Valerie Bruggeman took third in the pole vault with 7 feet 6 inches.
The Hawks will compete at the 1A-SD3 Special District Championships on May 11 at Sherman High School, with the first event beginning at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.