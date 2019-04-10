Horizon’s Track and Field team had two meets last week, the Buckaroo Round-Up at St. Paul High School on Thursday and the Husky Invitational at North Marion High School.
At the Buckaroo Round-Up, the boys team continued to display their dominance across the throwing events. Seniors Joseph Durham, Andrew Wells and Alex Petshow all took first place in the shot put, discus and javelin throws respectively. Wells had a season PR in the discus (129 feet 8 inches) and Petshow a lifetime PR in the javelin (154 feet 9 inches). The Hawks didn’t capture any other victories on the boys side but showed consistency in most events, with athletes placing in the top five in all but the distance races and the triple jump.
The girls team, while less competitive, was not without its standout performers. Senior Kaitlin Wenz took the top finish in two events, the 400 meters (1:06.35) and the long jump (13 feet 11.25 inches). Sophomore Valerie Bruggeman took second in the pole vault with a jump of seven feet six inches. Senior Marena Decker had a strong showing in her throwing events, earning third place in the shot put (26 feet 9.75 inches) and second in the discus (85 feet 7 inches). Additional performances show that the Hawks are improving; given their younger average age, the potential for this group is substantial.
The Husky Invitational saw several notable PRs for the Hawks across both teams, in what was a large, competitive meet. For the boys, senior Alec Coats ran a new 100m time of 11.66 and took fifth in the event and sophomore Skyler Leeson earned a new 400m time of 58.70. On the girls side, sophomore Grace Schreiber ran a personal best of 55.72 in the 300m hurdles, taking third in the event. Decker threw a personal best and season best in the shot put and discus throws (27 feet 4 inches and 90 feet 2 inches, respectively). Wenz earned a new season best in the long jump with a mark of 14 feet 8 inches, as did senior Meredith Van Allen in the triple jump with a mark of 28 feet 2.75 inches.
An impressive week for the Hawks all around and a statement to how they will compete for the conference championship at the season’s conclusion.
