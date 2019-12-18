Horizon Christian School’s varsity boys basketball team hosted and defeated Elgin High School 51-40 Saturday night. This marks the Hawks’ second consecutive win.
Both teams started strong and traded the lead a few times in the first quarter which ended in Horizon’s favor at 10-8. Competition was still close entering the second quarter that ended with Horizon still in the lead at 20-18.
Entering the second half Horizon extended its lead to a comfy 37-20 in the third quarter.
Darrin Lingel, head coach for the Hawks, contributes the lead extension to offensive rearranging.
“I think we ran our offense better in the second half,” Lingel said. “We had people in the wrong spots and then we got some guys in the right spots and it ran our offense better. Because of it we were able to get some easy shots.”
Hawks defense was also improved with better communication. Elgin’s junior Kaden McClure proved to be a great shooter but once the team was made aware of his position the Hawks prevented him from getting any good looks, Lingel said.
One Hawk player who shone offensively was sophomore Josh Rogers, with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought Rogers had a good game overall. He shot the ball really well,” Lingel said. “One thing I liked about Josh today was he attacked the basket and so that’s how he got to the free throw line and he was eight for 10 there. We need more out of Josh of what he did tonight.”
Rogers attributes the Hawks’ offensive success to their chemistry. A team that works together plays together, stay positive and avoid arguments on the court, Rogers said.
“We definitely could have won by a lot more and it’s just a learning lesson. We talked about the differences between our last game and this game we could tell that this game wasn’t quite the brightest,” Rogers said. “As a team we need to simply be more aggressive and communicate more. The things that the other team that’s working for them, we need to identify them quicker and then we’ll be off.”
In Horizon’s next two games they will face Days Creek Charter School Tuesday, Dec. 17 and will host Prairie City High School Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
