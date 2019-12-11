Horizon Christian School hosted the Hawk Invitational Friday, Dec. 6-7 at HCS. The invitational brought three schools to town: Crosshill, Triad and Damascus.
In their first game the Hawks were defeated by Damascus 23-48. The Eagles came out the gate strong and limited the Horizon to two points while they scored 16 in the first quarter.
Darrin Lingel, head coach for the Hawks, said he knew they were going to be a tough team to play.
By the end of the first half Horizon scored nine points and Damascus had 25.
“We’re a young team varsity experience wise. So, we’re all juniors most of us. There’s one senior but most of us do not have a lot of varsity experience,” Lingel said. “The speed and physicality were pretty apparent tonight. So, guards were feeling that pressure so there was a little bit of that panic where you feel that and then you get out sync. So, it kind of looked you’re going left and the ball went right. It was just a lot of that.”
Losing is just part of the process, Lingel said.
On Saturday the Hawks played an improved game. The Hawks were more comfortable with the speed of the game and rebounded the ball more than the game against Damascus, said Lingel.
Junior Kai Robertson said the team played much better on Saturday than on Friday.
“I think yesterday it was a lot of the starters’ first time starting on the team,” Robertson said. “Today the game felt a little bit slower and there was less pressure on everybody. I feel like we could actually give the ball to our posts or get the looks that we were trying to get rather than forcing up whatever.”
After the game Lingel said the team did better in three areas; rebounds, effort and decision making.
“Rebounding is key for us or any team,” Lingel said. “We had good effort yesterday but today was even better. We were diving after loose balls.”
The Hawks will host Elgin Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.