Horizon Christian School’s varsity boys basketball team denied Condon High School in a close game Saturday afternoon. The Hawks defeated the Blue Devils 43-42 in Hood River.
HCS tipped off the game by scoring 19 points in the first quarter and allowing CHS only four. Junior Caleb Lingel and sophomore Josh Rogers had a combined four three-pointers in the quarter.
At the half, Horizon had the lead at 27-13.
“It was a pretty important game,” Tanner McIntosh, head coach for the Blue Devils, said. “We played decently well last night. I thought maybe we’d turn it around. We haven’t been playing very well and came in here tonight pretty flat. Maybe pressure got to us too much, dug a deep hole and it’s hard to climb out of those.”
After halftime, Darrin Lingel, head coach for the Hawks, said he felt the team lifted off the gas and weren’t playing like in the first half. Horizon managed seven points in the fourth quarter.
“I felt thought the second half was a slow knife going into your body and going, ‘Uh, not yet. I’m not going to kill you yet.’ It was torture,” Lingel said. “It’s like we couldn’t do anything offensively. We got a little stagnant. I think we got timid on offense. I felt like there wasn’t enough flow. I felt like we took ourselves out. We tried to run some different sets offensively to break us out of that weird funky feeling.”
In the rebound department, Horizon nabbed 31 balls while Condon had 23. Lingel said the team did well in that, but got a little dicey near the end of the game. Turnovers was decent in Lingel’s eyes. He said he did not see multiple consecutively but saw some that could have been prevented.
One thing that the Hawks did do well, Lingel said, was display patience.
“When you have a lead and there’s so much going on, we don’t need to hurry, we don’t need a three-point shot,” Lingel said. “If we’re up by whatever points we don’t need to force a shot. We always talk about good, better or best. I can get a three-point shot pretty much all the time. Is that a good shot, better shot or best? So, we want to go for the best shot. We talk about that and it’s important that we try and get that best shot.”
Horizon’s next game was Tuesday, Feb. 18 against the winner of the Sherman and Condon game (results unavailable at press time). No matter the winner of the Sherman and Condon game, Lingel said he likes their chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.