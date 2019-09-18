Here are some briefs of more sports activity at HRVHS and Horizon Christian School.
HRVHS Girls Soccer
The Eagles lost their Saturday season opener against West Albany by a score of 2-5. The first goal for Hood River was scored by junior Mira Olson, assisted by junior Abby McCormack and the second by junior Vanesa Preciado on a free kick.
Coach Amanda Orand said of the game, “The girls gave a tremendous effort the whole 80 minutes. It was our first game and there are always nerves, but they came out with high intensity and pressure and actually scored the first goal and led for 35 minutes.” The Eagles had just three shots on goal but scored on two of those, while their defense struggled to clear effectively and covering mistakes when they occurred.
Orand took the loss as a positive one, though. “I asked the girls to measure their success not by games won or goals scored but by effort put forth every time they step on the field. That is how you grow as a player and if we use this scale of measurement, it was win,” she said. The Eagles played at Hillsboro on Tuesday (results unavailable) and will host Franklin on Thursday.
HRVHS Cross Country
The HRV Cross Country team competed at Lane Community College this weekend in a race that saw more than 30 5A and 6A schools come together. Traditionally, this competition serves as a preview for the state meet in November; it is a chance for schools to truly evaluate their performance in relation to the top talent.
The Eagles finished well amongst the field, with their varsity girls coming in eighth and their varsity boys in 10th.
Senior Josephine Dickinson was the top runner for the girls, finishing 17th overall with a time of 19:20.60, while senior Omar Quintana was the best on the boys side, finishing 23rd with a time of 16:32.60.
Coach Brandon Bertram said, “Both teams ran well on a hot day in a race filled with the state’s best teams.” The Eagles will race this Saturday at the Bridgette Nelson Memorial Invitational Meet, held at Sorosis Park.
Horizon Christian School
The Horizon Christian Hawks defeated Trout Lake 3-1 on Saturday, their second game of the season. While the Hawks had lost a tough season opener to Livingstone earlier last week, they bounced back well.
Coach Andrew Stenberg offered some thoughts on the victory, saying, “I think there were a couple of factors — we figured out what the best formation was for our team and we had kids step up in certain positions.”
The Hawks face some internal challenges this year, as their roster consists of just 12 players, down to 11 after last game due to a concussion suffered by one of their players.
Regardless, Stenberg remains positive about the season. “We have a solid upperclassmen group with experience playing together. The leadership and comradery is always a positive that can help you go with limited numbers.”
The goals in Horizon’s win were scored by juniors Caleb Lingel, Kai Robertson and Jesse Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.