Hood River Adult Softball action takes place Monday and Tuesday evenings until the first week of October at Bud Collins Field in Hood River, next to Jackson Park on May Street. Last week's play included a game between the Hood River team Solo and the Hood River-White Salmon team Injured Reserves.  Three games happen both nights each week, running up to the Oct. 6 "World Series." Teams also include Brew Crushers, Broder Ost, WT, Zim's, Gorge Dingers, YOLO, Bat2daBone, Homies from the Hood, Collins Aerospace, Los Muertos, WbW, and Gorge Door Swingers. 

