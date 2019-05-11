Well, if they were looking for a way to bounce back, there aren’t many ways better than beating your opponent by 18 runs in six innings. That’s exactly what the Hood River Valley Baseball team did to Crook County on Tuesday when they traveled to Prineville and crushed the Cowboys 19-1. All but one Eagle had multiple hits in the game, with the team amassing 20 total during their cruise to victory. Juniors Derek Homer and Juan Luis Jimenez led the way with four and three RBIs, respectively. The biggest inning came in the top of the sixth when the Eagles scored 10 runs off 10 hits, including a double, a triple and eight singles, six of those coming consecutively. To put it plainly, it was batting practice.
Sophomore Harrison Howell was on the mound for Hood River and shutout Crook County through the first five innings, allowing one run in the sixth before the game ending. He struck out eight batters, walked four and gave up three hits.
The Eagles advanced to 12-9 on the year, with four games remaining in their season. They host Redmond for a doubleheader on Saturday, travel to The Dalles on Tuesday and finish the regular season at home against Summit on Thursday.
