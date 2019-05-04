The Hood River Valley High School Boys Golf team completed its regular season on Monday in the final Intermountain Conference tournament of the season, in Pendleton.

At the end of regular season, HRV finished third overall in conference and secured a birth into the At Large State Play-in tournament on May 6-7 at Indian Creek Golf Course.

The “postseason” of high school golf brings together a series of teams and individuals for a state tournament. Each conference qualifies its top team automatically, which in the IMC was Ridgeview.

The following three teams in each conference (second place through fourth place) are paired with another conference, making six teams total, and participate in a play-in tournament.

The top two teams from the play-in tournament qualify for the state tournament. In addition, two individual players from each conference, who are not already on a qualified team, advance to the state tournament.

Hood River finished third in the IMC, meaning they will play on May 6-7 at home in the play-in tournament.

There are a number of scenarios in which the team, or players from the team, can qualify for the state tournament. Ideally, the Eagles want to place first or second in the play-in and qualify their entire team.

If they aren’t able to do so, then they would want The Dalles and Crook County to finish first and second, as their qualification would allow two HRV players, senior Chad Klaas and sophomore Ren Tappert, to advance as individuals.

The final scenario is if only The Dalles finishes in the top two from the IMC, in which case Tappert alone would advance to the state tournament as an individual.

It is an understatement to say the possible results have been analyzed by head coach Erin Mason and the participating Eagles. This team is young, with four of their top five golfers made up of sophomores and freshmen.

This is Mason’s first year as a coach and it has proven a significant rookie season; the chance to qualify for state is a huge accomplishment for any program.

The Eagles will have home course advantage, having practiced and played at Indian Creek for months. Whether they advance or not is up to them, the wind, the green and a few strokes of luck.

In case it wasn’t clear: the state play-in tournament will be held on May 6-7 at Indian Creek Golf Course. This tournament will have six schools participating, with the top two schools qualifying for the state tournament being held on May 13-14.

An additional two players, the top players from each conference who have not qualified as part of a team, will also advance.

The Eagles tee off at 9 a.m. on May 6.