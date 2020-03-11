Hood River film director Manny Marquez held a movie showing Feb. 26 at Double Mountain. The event showcased films and documentaries featuring the 2009 Tour de France, Tour of California and Dirty Finger Bicycle Repair and Sellwood Cycle Repair’s Dirty Sellwood race.
For the Tour de France films, Marquez was not paid, but decided to film anyways in order to get experience.
“(About Face Media) said they’ll pay for my trip, food and travel but we can’t really pay you to be there,” Marquez said. “I was in a place in my career where I was still young. In 2009 I was 30. I was young in my career, still trying to make a name for myself as a film maker. I mean 30 days in France, all expenses paid, and you get to hang out with the best athletes in the world. I went with an editor, Barry Polterman. Barry and I became good friends and he owned the company, About Face Media.”
Marquez would film during the day while Polterman edited the footage and published it in time for U.S. viewers to watch.
During his time in France, Marquez learned the significance and importance cycling has in the country. Country towns and villages come alive when the race cycles through. It’s a different experience, Marquez said.
Closer to home, Marquez filmed a series for Native Eyewear featuring the origin of Dirty Finger.
“So, I’m Catholic and for me building community is very important,” Marquez said. “Building a church community, building a town community, supporting each other. What I saw with Dirty Finger was a pure form of community. They’re here for each other, they ride together, they drink with each other.”
Marquez and Dirty Finger owner Mitchell Buck became friends and started riding together. With Buck’s creative ideas and Marquez’s filming, both have created films for and about Dirt Finger.
Currently, Marquez is working on a project with Double Mountain and their recycling efforts and a second about his brother.
“Right now, I’m working on a film for Double Mountain and their refillable bottles,” Marquez said. “Recycling is great but refillable is really the way to go because it comes back into the stream instead of having to tear this thing apart. I’m also working on a feature film about my brother. He’s a former Marine and he does chainsaw carving and he made a chainsaw carving of a battlefield cross for every Marine that died in his unit.”
The final winter cinema screening will be March 25, Marquez said, and would like to thank Double Mountain and Dirty Finger for their support.
