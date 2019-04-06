Local Hood River gymnast Sydney Krentz captured the 2019 Oregon State Optional Gymnastics Championship title in Salem on March 15. Krentz had “the meet of her career,” according to coach Jacque Johnston, who became Head Optional Coach at Riverside Gymnastics Academy, located in The Dalles, this past May.
Krentz earned personal bests in all four events, putting her on top of the podium to win the Level 6 Junior C All Around title with a score of 37.125. She placed second on bars with a 9.375, third on beam with a 9.375 as well and fourth on floor with a 9.650.
Krentz’s stellar performance combined well with her teammates’ — Sydney Stanley, Hannah Adams and Dylan Vaivoda-Kerr — as they finished in seventh out of 17 teams. Vaivoda-Kerr managed a fifth place finish on beam with a 9.3. This was each girls’ first year as optional gymnasts and coach Jacque said “they worked hard all year long and peaked at exactly the right time.”
Katy Godkin, another Hood River local representing Riverside Gymnastics, competed in the Level 7, Junior A division, and placed fourth on beam with a 9.350 and fifth on vault with an 8.825.
All aforementioned gymnasts, with the addition of Luci Stevenson of Hood River, will compete a final time this season at the Level 7 regional Invitational at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis on Thursday, April 11.
Two other Hood River gymnasts, competing for Rigert Elite located in Troutdale, had strong showings at the same state championship. Finley Jenkinson earned first place and the championship title in the Level 7, Child A division on vault (9.025) and floor (9.575). Bailey Jenkinson, the former’s sister, competing in the Level 7, Senior A division, brought home fourth place in the vault with an 8.9. Their scores contributed to a team finish of sixth place.
