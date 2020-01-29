The Hood River January Duals were held Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Hood River Aquatic Center. This was the first swim competition for Lyla Mall, Griffin Mueller and Madelyn Anderson.
Leading the Osprey with four wins was Sarah Arpag in the 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley, 200-meter backstroke and 100-meter butterfly. Skyla Hollowell had two wins. Hollowell took first in the 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley. Gavin Hackett grabbed first in the 100-meter backstroke while Michelle Graves won the 100-meter breaststroke.
Swimmers placing in the top 10 of their age group were Finn Cargo as third in the 200-meter breaststroke, Matthew Couvreux who placed second in the 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter butterfly and third in both the 25-meter breaststroke and 25-meter backstroke.
Sophia Cross swam to fifth place in the 100-meter freestyle, sixth in the 100-meter breaststroke and ninth in the 200-meter freestyle while Delaney Hackett was second in both the 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke.
William Frost swam to seventh in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle and was ninth in the 100-meter breaststroke. Ava Giordano was ninth in the 50-meter freestyke and 10th in the 50-meter butterfly.
Sophie Helleberg was third in the 50-meter butterfly and fourth in the 50-meter freestyle, Willow Hollowell was second in the 100-meter backstroke, third in the 200-meter freestyle and fourth in the 100-meter butterfly.
Katie Karaszewski placed fifth in both the 25-meter breaststroke and 25-meter backstroke events. Liam King was fourth in the 50-meter backstorke while Marieda Kalahar was fifth in the 200-meter individual medley and seventh in the 400-meter freestyle.
Lauren Mack was second in the 50-meter butterfly and third in both the 50-meter and 100-meter breaststroke events. Leah Sandoval was second in the 200-meter breaststroke and fifth in the 50-meter backstroke.
Franciso Solberg was sixth in the 50-meter freestyle and 10th in the 50-meter backstroke. Emma Titus placed second in the 100-meter breaststroke and fifth in the 200-meter freestyle while Reagan VanMatre was second in the 25-meter backstroke.
Other Osprey that competed in the meet were Aili Archbald taking 11th in 50-meter backstroke, Dawson Beneventi at 21st place in 50-meter backstroke, Claire Couvreux in13th place in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly, Alyra Elliott at 12th place in the 50-meter breaststroke, Seth Millan talomg 11th in 100-meter freestyle, Luke Padgett at 14th place in the 50-meter breaststroke, Anthony Petros as 24th in 50-meter backstroke, Ethan Ready taking 15th in 50-meter freestyle, Savannah Reeves in 16th place in the 50-meter backstroke, Ella Stromquist as 33rd in the 50-meter freestyle, Sophia Stomquist taking 34th place in the 50-meter freestyle, Rhylie VanMatre as 15th in the 50-meter backstroke, Clementine VanDeHey in 13th place in the 50-meter breaststroke and Scout Wolfe taking 11th in the 50-meter butterfly.
Coach Shelly Rawding contributed to this article.
