The HRVHS Boys Tennis team headed to Redmond last weekend for three team tournament matches against Ridgeview, Bend and Mountain View. The Eagles were without two of their top singles players, yet managed to win two of three matches, defeating Ridgeview 7-1 and Bend 5-3 while losing to Mountain View 2-6.
Ridgeview was a near sweep for Hood River, with all four singles going the Eagles’ way. The sole loss came from the duo of sophomore Josh Humann and senior Carson Schutt who fell 1-6, 3-6 to Ridgeview’s top doubles team. While the singles were a relative breeze, doubles was tough across the board, with most sets decided by only one or two games.
Bend proved a near equal opponent to HRV, though again the strength appeared to reside in the Eagles’ singles play. They won three of four singles matches and split their doubles. Sophomore Nelson Van Cott lost two close sets in singles, 3-6, 5-7, while the senior duo of Jay Fieldler and Chris Riviello lost 5-7,2-6 and the sophomore duo of Parker Dey and Nate Schutt lost 4-6, 3-6. Matches overall were much closer against Bend, with several requiring a seventh game win to conclude.
From an easy win to a difficult win to a tough loss — the Eagles got the last of the goldilocks treatment against Mountain View, with only junior Ben Fick and the duo of Van Cott and sophomore Tobias Fenner winning matches. Fick was quite successful all weekend, going 3-0 in singles in a showcase of strength and endurance.
It was a busy week for Hood River and this week will be no different. The Eagles traveled to Crook County on Tuesday and will host Ridgeview on Thursday and Redmond on Saturday.
