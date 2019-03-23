Tucker Hood River Rail.JPG

Tucker FitzSimons slides along a frozen rail.

 Photo by Richard Hallman

Tucker FitzSimons, a 2016 HRVHS graduate, has been selected as a semi-finalist in Level 1 Productions’ SuperUnknown XVI video competition. SuperUnknown is a free-ski video talent search contest begun in 2004 as a way to provide talented skiers a chance to gain exposure, sponsorship and a shot at filming with Level 1 Productions. The aim of the contest is to provide an alternate route to exposure outside of traditional competition. Each year, Level 1 selects nine finalists and 16 semifinalists. From the latter group, one is selected by public vote to join the finalists. The finalists are invited to a live competition hosted by Winter Park Resort from April 22-28, to compete on custom built features, after which a winner will be selected. The voting poll is open from March 23-29. As a semi-finalist, FitzSimons would need the majority of public vote to be selected as the 10th finalist. The link to vote can be found here: https://level1productions.com/blogs/news/superunknown-xvi-semi-finalists

