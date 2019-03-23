Tucker FitzSimons, a 2016 HRVHS graduate, has been selected as a semi-finalist in Level 1 Productions’ SuperUnknown XVI video competition. SuperUnknown is a free-ski video talent search contest begun in 2004 as a way to provide talented skiers a chance to gain exposure, sponsorship and a shot at filming with Level 1 Productions. The aim of the contest is to provide an alternate route to exposure outside of traditional competition. Each year, Level 1 selects nine finalists and 16 semifinalists. From the latter group, one is selected by public vote to join the finalists. The finalists are invited to a live competition hosted by Winter Park Resort from April 22-28, to compete on custom built features, after which a winner will be selected. The voting poll is open from March 23-29. As a semi-finalist, FitzSimons would need the majority of public vote to be selected as the 10th finalist. The link to vote can be found here: https://level1productions.com/blogs/news/superunknown-xvi-semi-finalists
HOT JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Walden speaks at a testy town hall
- Council upholds Lot 700 rezone: ‘Call it Morrison Park,’ opponents say in defending open space status quo
- Obituary: Frances Rabaliati
- Responders help woman in ‘self-harm’ incident on 13th
- FCA moves into historic Sheppards building
- County budget last hopes: Public hearing on county tax measures is March 18
- Radio Tierra: Community radio station provides programing for everyone
- Oregon snowpack makes remarkable statewide recovery, streamflow forecasts increased
- Letters to the Editor for March 20
- POLICE LOG, March 10 to 16
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- ‘Follow the Constitution’: Excerpts from Walden’s town hall remarks
- Joan Burchell Fund now accepting grant proposals
- March Tree of the Month: Sweetgum
- Hood River County Reads
- Get out and play! Spring break survival guide
- Eagles Baseball wins at home, loses on the road
- HRV February Athletes of the Month
- Hood River skier asking for public support
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.