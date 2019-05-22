The Hood River Valley High School Track and Field team competed in the IMC District Championship meet last weekend in Prineville. The first and second place finishers in each event qualified for the state meet on May 24-25 at Mt. Hood Community College, along with additional spots earned as wildcards. Due to limited space, written results will include first through fifth place only.

The girls team had a string of top place finishes and personal bests in an overall great showing for the Eagles. Sophomore Luka Paider finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 13.40. Junior Sidney Becker took second in the 200m with a time of 28.36. Senior Maritza Fernandez also earned a second place finish by running a personal best of 61.49 in the 400m, while sophomore Mira Olson placed fifth with a PR of 63.24. In the 800m it was sophomore Chloe Bullock and senior Evelyn Nunez in second and third place with times of 2:25.84 and 2:30.26, respectively. Junior Frances Dickinson doubled dipped in wins by taking the 1500m and 3000m titles in times of 4:59.72 and 10:38.98, respectively. Junior Lottie Bromham followed close behind Dickinson in the 3000m, placing second with a time of 10:43.65. Becker returned in the 100m hurdles to take third in a time of 17.32. The 4x100m relay team placed third with a time of 50.90 and the 4x400m relay team took second in 4:14.48 to round out the running events for Hood River.

In the field portion of the meet, the Eagles had senior Emily Curtis place fifth in the javelin throw with a mark of 102 feet 5 inches. Sophomore Poppy Miller took first in the pole vault after clearing 10 feet 7 inches, and sophomore Abigail McCormack finished third in the triple jump with 32 feet 8.75 inches.

The boys team were fewer in numbers among the top placements, but had notable performances nonetheless. Junior Omar Quintana took second in the 800m with a time of 2:05.58. Sophomore Josh Haynes punched his ticket to state in two events, taking first in the 1500m and second in the 3000m with times of 4:13.42 and 9:22.60, respectively. Sophomore Henry Buckles also advanced in his two events, the shot put and discus, both of which he won with throws of 56 feet 1.5 inches (PR) and 159 feet 4.5 inches, respectively.

Sophomore Michael Goodman finished third in the javelin with a toss of 149 feet 11 inches and fourth in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet 8 inches. Junior Mateo Campos-Davis finished third in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet 3.50 inches.

In addition, two Eagles competed in a separate flight in the shot put event as para-athletes. Freshmen Jose Marquez and Jesse Bigelow finished first and second in their flight, with Marquez throwing a personal best 28 feet 5 inches and Bigelow throwing 13 feet 2 inches. Marquez will compete at the state meet in the para-athlete division, his mark having passed the 15 foot minimum.

The automatic qualifiers for the HRV girls team are: Sidney Becker, Chloe Bullock, Frances Dickinson, Maritza Fernandez, Poppy Miller and the 4x400m relay team of Becker, Dickinson, Fernandez and Mira Olson.

The automatic qualifiers for the HRV boys team are: Henry Buckles, Josh Haynes and Omar Quintana.

While these Eagles continue, the hundreds who took to the track this spring will not. Their season has come to an end, and what a season it was. Personal bests were achieved in abundance on a weekly basis, the youth of the program was highlighted time after time and the success the Eagles achieved will lay the base of future seasons to come.