The Hood River Valley Swim Team ended their summer swim season in spectacular fashion, competing in Newport the weekend of Aug. 9-11. Results and summary provided by coach Shelly Rawding.
Leading the team was Sarah Arpag, an incoming sophomore at Hood River Valley High School, who set a new team record for ages 15-18 in the 200 yard butterfly with a time of 2:14.62. Arpag placed first in the 200 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 100 butterfly and 200 breaststroke to wrap up her summer season.
Delaney Hackett recorded personal best times in all races, including a 22-second drop in the 500 yard freestyle. She dropped four seconds in the 200 butterfly, five in the 200 backstroke and nine seconds in the 200 Individual Medley (IM).
Gavin Hackett swam to four personal best times and a 13-second drop in the 400 IM. He also dropped four seconds in the 200 backstroke and swam personal best times in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle.
Willow Hollowell and Savannah Reeves both swam to three first place finishes and significant time drops. Hollowell shaved five seconds off her 500 freestyle, two seconds off her 100 breaststroke and swam an age group regional qualifying time in her first 200 butterfly. Meanwhile, Reeves dropped 18 seconds in her 100 freestyle, seven seconds in her 50 breaststroke and two seconds in her 50 freestyle.
Jade Smith recorded a personal best in the 100 breaststroke and had three top 10 finishes in the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke and 200 IM.
Rhylie Van Matre had a two second improvement in the 100 IM and a one second drop in the 50 breaststroke. Emma Titus swam to three best times and four top 10 places with a personal best and second place finish in the 200 freestyle and a fourth place finish in the 200 breaststroke.
Raegan Van Matre swam to three best times and had three second place finishes in the 100 IM, 25 butterfly and 100 freestyle events.
The next meet for the HRVST Osprey is a home meet the weekend of Oct. 11-13.
