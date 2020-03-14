From March 23-26, Hood River Valley’s boys varsity baseball team will compete in the Coach Bob National Tournament Invitational in Phoenix. Head coach Erich Harjo said the team has taken an annual spring break trip for the past seven years.
HRV will face East High School, Chatfield High School, Brighton High School from Colorado and Idaho Falls High School from Idaho.
“We go down on March 22 and head back home the 27,” Harjo said. “It’s good for camaraderie, getting in the warmer weather obviously, being as a team in a different atmosphere and going through some of the toughness of being away from home. These kids get to see some different things.”
The weeklong trip will provide a chance for the team to hang out, bond and create chemistry that can transition to the field, Harjo said. That chemistry fosters trust, confidence and clear communication, he said.
“We have two home games next week and then we fly out,” Harjo said. “It’s kind of like, you don’t play 15 games and then travel for a tournament like you do in summer ball. The thing that’s been really nice is the weather. The amount of times that we’ve been on the field, I mean, last year we didn’t see grass until our first game at Gresham. This year we’ve been on the field every day for the last three weeks. It’s been a nice addition to our season. It’s a nice shot in the arm.”
Harjo said indoor practice limits the team’s ability to hone different skills. Outdoor practice provides game-play conditions. For example, the boys can practice trapping 140-foot ground balls as opposed to 50-foot ground balls indoors.
A few players to look out for this season, Harjo said, are seniors Ryan Gray, Greyson Losee, Derek Homer and junior Harrison Howell.
“We graduated a lot of seniors last year. I want to say we graduated 11 or 12. This year I feel like we have the perfect mix of experience and hunger,” Harjo said. “I’m really excited about our group and guys this year. We’ve had a core group of guys that have spent all winter working and they’re very oriented towards winning this year. Winning is very important for this group. I feel like they’re going to get there one way or another. I’m excited about the year and to represent our community. We have a deep support of baseball here in our town and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
